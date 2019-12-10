SpiceJet Jeddah- Kozhikode flight diverted to Muscat due to technical issue

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A SpiceJet airplane flying from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city to Kerala's Kozhikode was diverted to Muscat due to a technical issue on Monday.

According to SpiceJet's spokesperson, the issue was rectified immediately following which the aircraft departed from Muscat, the capital city of Oman.

The technical issue was found in SpiceJet Flight SG36. The flight which covers a distance of 4,088 kilometres usually takes over six hours to reach India from Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

