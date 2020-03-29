SpiceJet officer tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): A SpiceJet officer was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He was under quarantine since March 21.

"A First Officer with SpiceJet has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020. The last domestic flight he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi and since then he had quarantined himself at home," informed a spokesperson.

As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

"All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him," added the spokesperson.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25. (ANI)

