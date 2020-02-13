SpiceJet passenger quarantined upon arrival from Bangkok on coronavirus suspicion

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A passenger arriving from Bangkok was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) here on Thursday as he was suspected of having the novel coronavirus.

"On February 13, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of COVID-19. The passenger was quarantined by Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi," informed a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday had said that government has been taking all measures to monitor the situation in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

He had said the screening of passengers has been initiated at all 21 airports and universal screening has been made mandatory for all flights from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

Coronavirus has so far claimed over 1,300 lives in mainland China. The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan city in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. (ANI)

