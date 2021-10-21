SpiceJet puts image of PM Modi, healthcare workers on aircraft to celebrate India's 100 crore vaccination milestone

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As India celebrated the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses, SpiceJet airlines on Thursday unveiled a special livery to honour the contribution of frontline workers and corona warriors who helped make this dream a reality.

The livery includes an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers and adorns three Boeing 737 aircraft of SpiceJet.

The special livery was unveiled at an event graced by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Ajay Singh at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport today, the press release issued by Spicejet said.



Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "I congratulate the Government of India on achieving this incredible feat of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses under the leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The fact that a record 1 billion doses were administered in just 279 days is a testament to the efforts of our health workers and the cooperation of our citizens."

"The exceptional contribution of our frontline workers and corona warriors including those from SpiceJet and SpiceHealth deserves special mention and should be applauded. Our aircraft livery is a small tribute to the success of India's vaccination mission and a celebration of its never-say-die spirit," Singh added.

India's ongoing nationwide inoculation drive has been acknowledged as the world's largest and fastest vaccination program and the country is one of the very few to have produced its own vaccines.

According to the press release, Spicejet has played an integral part in the war against Covid-19 and has carried record supplies of relief material, medicines and medical equipment all through the pandemic contributing to India's war against Covid-19.

"The airline has operated around 26,300 cargo flights since March 2020 and transported around 200,000 tonnes of cargo. Besides, the airline also airlifted close to 90,000 oxygen concentrators and relief material," the statement added. (ANI)

