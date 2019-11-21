SpiceJet temporarily moves Shirdi flights to Aurangabad

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): SpiceJet has decided to shift all the flight operations temporarily from Shirdi airport to Aurangabad airport between November 22-26, officials said on Thursday.

"SpiceJet operates daily flights to Shirdi from Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Between November 22-26, all the flights operating from and to Shirdi airport will be operated from and to Aurangabad airport," SpiceJet said in an official statement.

It added: "Owing to bad weather conditions resulting in low visibility in Shirdi, the flight operations to and from Shirdi airport have been affected for the past one week. To offer connectivity to the temple town and lessen the inconvenience to the passengers and devotees, SpiceJet has decided to shift the flight operations to Aurangabad which is the nearest airport to Shirdi."

The statement further stated that the passengers have already been informed about the change in their travel itineraries.

"Passengers have also been offered a full refund if they do not wish to travel to Aurangabad during the said dates," read the statement.

It added: "SpiceJet is in constant communication with Shirdi Airport authorities and is closely monitoring the weather condition. Passengers will be duly informed on the resumption of services at Shirdi airport as and when the visibility improves for safe aircraft operations." (ANI)

