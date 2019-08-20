SpiceJet to shift entire operation to terminal 2 of Mumbai airport

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, SpiceJet is set to transfer its entire operation to terminal two of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from October 1, this year, the airline said on Tuesday.

"A single terminal operation would not just help the airline substantially cut down its costs, but provide our passengers with a seamless and smooth travel experience as they transit between domestic and international flights at one of the country's busiest airports," stated SpiceJet in an official statement.

The transition is being planned and implemented by the airline with the active support of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). (ANI)

