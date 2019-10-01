Representative image
Representative image

SpiceJet's 23 Boeing 737s to be checked for cracks: DGCA

Ashoke Raj | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:10 IST

<p>By Ashoke Raj<br />New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): National aviation regulator Director General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered checks on SpiceJet's 23 Boeing 737-next generation (NG) aircraft having over 26,000 flight cycles for cracks on area joining wings to the body frame.<br />Recently, cracks were found three 737-800s having more than 36000 flight cycle at the wing to body frame fitting during a check. Boeing has been apprised about the cracks.<br />Nineteen passenger aircraft above 26,000 flight cycles and four freighters having above 36,000 cycles of SpiceJet will be affected with the order.<br />Vistara and Air India Express are currently flying nine and 25 aircraft of Boeing 737s but they will not be affected as their aircraft have yet to touch 17,000 flying cycles.<br />A flight cycle is one complete flight from take-off to landing.<br />A senior DGCA official said the checks will start this week. "An airworthiness directive is expected on Wednesday that will be effective from Thursday (for the checks). The inspection will last an hour and will be done with the help of boroscopic equipment," he said.<br />Boeing 737-NG is Boeing's second aircraft model in which extremely severe errors have been found. Boeing 737 Max was completely banned in India since Lion Air crash of Indonesia last year which claimed the lives of 180 passengers. (ANI)<br /></p>

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:17 IST

Ahmedabad: CRPF warrior dogs perform stunts at 27th anniversary...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): On the 27th anniversary celebrations of anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF, warrior dogs of the forces showcased a special performance in Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:17 IST

DCW issue summons to Delhi Police, MCD over alleged inaction against spa

New Delhi (India), Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued summons to Delhi Police and MCD over non-arrests and non-sealing of a spa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:14 IST

JDU slams Kejriwal over 'outsider' remark, says 'CM drunk on power'

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): JDU on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statement wherein he alleged that "people from outside" were landing up in the national capital to avail the free medical benefits for those living in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:14 IST

Air Marshal SK Ghotia to take over as AOC-in-C South Western Air Command

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Air Marshal SK Ghotia will take over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Command on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:59 IST

Modi should convince his govt that Tamil is a classical language: DMK MP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Tamil an ancient language and said he should convince his government of the same.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:55 IST

Owner, fitness enthusiasts oppose SC panel's decision to ban...

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Gym owners in Delhi have cried foul after Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committees ordered sealing of all gyms, fitness centres, yoga and meditation centres, in residential areas of Delhi that are opened after August 12, 2008.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:55 IST

PIL in Bombay HC seeking to quash RBI's directions imposing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the RBI directions imposing withdrawal limits on account holders in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperation (PMC) bank.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:52 IST

Bhargava violated MCC: Congress to EC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress has written to the Election Commission alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by BJP's Gopal Bhargava, over his remark that "Kantilal Bhuria (Congress candidate for Jhabua by-poll) represents Pakistan".

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:52 IST

Justice will be done: Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): 'Justice will be done', said Rampur Member of Parliament Azam Khan on Monday who is currently facing a slew of criminal cases filed against him in connection with Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:49 IST

Govt not telling truth on Kashmir: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday stated that the Union government was not telling truth on the situation in Kashmir and termed the situation in the region as 'an undeclared emergency'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:49 IST

WB: 11 swindlers arrested, Rs 1.4 cr seized

Bidhannagar (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Bidhannagar Police on Monday seized Rs 1.4 crore and arrested 11 accused of swindling in the name of installation of mobile towers, a tweet from the official twitter handle of the organisation stated.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:49 IST

Haryana polls: New entrants get BJP ticket, heavyweights left...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Several new entrants were given BJP ticket for the Haryana Assembly elections while several party heavyweights could not make it to its first list of 78 candidates.

Read More
iocl