Spices exports increased by 115pc in volume, 84 pc in value in last 7 years, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the exports of spices have increased by a "phenomenal" 115 per cent in volume and 84 per cent in value in the last seven years.

Interacting with farmers and exporters virtually at an event marking the foundation day of Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal said, "The growth of spices exports has been phenomenal. They have increased by 115 per cent in volume and 84 per cent in value in the last 7 years. Our exports have reached a high of USD 4.2 billion in 2020-21. This has certainly helped increase the income of our farmers."

The Minister further informed that the exports of the products have reached over 180 destinations presently.

"A pinch of spices for a bunch of benefits, that's our motto," said the Minister.

Noting the "love" for the Indian spices in the European countries, Goyal said, "India has had a very important role in the spice trade."

"The Kashmiri saffron, the black pepper from Kerala, the ginger from Gujarat, the Naga chilli, all are very popular globally. Indian spices are used across the world across cuisines," he said.

Talking about the use of spices in Ayurveda during the pandemic, the Minister said that the Spice Board "has been making pro-active interventions to promote Indian spices".

"The world has taken note of the use of spices in Ayurvedic products. All through the pandemic, you have kept our exports high," he said. (ANI)