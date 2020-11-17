Spiritual leaders extend support to PM Modi's call to promote 'AtmaNirbharta' by going 'vocal for local'

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Yoga guru Ramdev and several spiritual leaders including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to promote "AtmaNirbharta" (self-reliance) by going vocal for local.

This came after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all spiritual leaders to promote "AtmaNirbharta" (self-reliance) by going vocal for local.

Taking to Twitter, leaders took resolve to disseminate the message of 'vocal for local'.

"In support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, our youth has created social media Elyments App. Sri Sri Tattva and Art of Living are completely dedicated for Atmanirbhar Bharat in the area of daily use goods," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tweeted.

Echoing similar spirit, Ramdev tweeted: "Patanjali and our crores of supports are dedicated to make India self-reliant in all areas and to save the country from economic and cultural plunder. We will contact all great people and will take Swadeshi movement forward."

Sadhguru said self-reliance is a fundamental strength that is vital for a strong and stable nation.

"Self reliance is a fundamental strength that is vital for a strong and stable Nation. Not to stand in isolation but for resilience of national fiber and be of significance in the world. Only possible with committed Citizenry," Sadhguru tweeted.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara said all saints will support the accomplishment of the campaign.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's call is very inspiring! The Indian culture and its sentiment is based on the lines of Krishi-Rishi (agriculture-sage)! All saints are for the accomplishment of your campaign #AtmanirbharBharat And #VocalForLocal and for development of the nation," he tweeted.

Spiritual leader Devki Nandan Thakur said PM Modi's call for self-reliant India will prove beneficial for the nation.

"At your call, we have made #Vocal4Local synonymous with life. Now indigenous goods and #AtmanirbharBharat is our only goal," he tweeted.

Bhagwat Katha preacher Devi Chitralekhaji commended Prime Minister's initiative.

"This call of Narendra Modi ji is commendable and modern nation building is very important. Our trust family takes resolve for the success of #AatmNirbharBharat And #VocalForLocal," she tweeted.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, President, Divine Shakti Foundation tweeted: "So grateful to live in a country w/a leader who is so committed to uplifting & empowering rural villagers. Let's all support #AtmaNirbharBharat movement to go #VocalForLocal! Purchase #local #organic food, natural soap by #RuralWomen & #handloom fabrics!"

Among other spiritual leaders who responded to PM Modi's call are Sadhvi Jaya Bharti, Sri Pundrik Goswami, Chinmaya Shivam and Swami Umeshanand.

Earlier speaking after unveiling the 'Statue of Peace' to mark the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, via video conferencing, PM Modi on Monday said all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of "AtmaNirbharta" and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'.

"Reiterating his stress on 'vocal for local', PM Modi requested that as happened during the freedom struggle, all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of "AtmaNirbharta" and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'," according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

