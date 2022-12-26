Spiritual speaker Devkinandan receives death threats on phone call

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Shri Priyakant Ju Temple founder and priest Devkinandan has allegedly received death threats from a caller who claimed to be from Saudi Arabia, police have said.

Devkinandan was performing the 'Bhagwad Gita Katha' recital in Mumbai's Khargar when he received a call on his personal number.

As per the allegations, the caller on the other side abused him for "speaking against Muslims".

Devkinandan told the police on Sunday that the caller threatened to kill him by "exploding him into pieces" or "burning him alive on the streets".

The Maharashtra police have taken cognizance and registered a case in the matter.

The security of the "pandal" where the recital was underway was increased. The police also notified the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Ministry and the Chief Minister's Office of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh about the incident.



After the incident, Devkinandan issued a video and said that he doesn't speak against any religion but will never bow down from promoting 'Hindutva'. He also urged the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh government to take cognizance of the matter.

Shri Priyakant Ju Temple Secretary Vijay Sharma said that the police have converted the pandal into a police camp.

"Case has been registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) under sections 298, 504, 506 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier in April also, he faced death threats from Dubai while carrying out the procession on Hanuman Jayanti," he said.

The Temple official also said although Devkinandan had faced threats before this was the first time, when he was threatened on his personal number

"He speaks bluntly for the 'Sanatan dharma', and many of his videos are viral on the internet. He also spoke out on Love Jihad after the Shraddha Murder case," Sharma said.

Devkinandan Maharaj's Bhagwad Gita Katha is taking place from December 24-31, he added.

In the past also, Devkinandan has reportedly received several death threats. Once a threat letter was allegedly found in Priyakant Ju Temple. In another instance, a man sent a video allegedly threatening to kill him by chopping his body into pieces. Also, his vehicle was once allegedly attacked in Delhi. (ANI)

