Spituk Gustor Festival 2022 begins in Ladakh

Ladakh [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Spituk Gustor, the annual celebrations of Ladakhi culture and traditional heritage began on Sunday as the hostile weather condition prevailed in the Union Territory.



People thronged the Spituk Monastery to witness the Spituk Monastery's yearly enchanting colourful festival of the Monastery. Spituk Monastery is 8 kilometres from Leh.

The main attraction of the festival was the colourful mask dance locally called Chams performed by the monks of the monastery in their best robes depicting different deities such Mahakala (Gonbo), Paldan Lhamo (Shridevi), White Mahakala, Protector Deity. The mask dance began with Serskam followed by Hashang Hatuk, Six Arms Mahakala, Paldan Lhamo, Shawa, Janak Chams.



For the general public to watch, a large Thangka (painting) of Je Tsongkhapa, the founder of Gelukspa Sect of the Mahayana Buddhism was displayed in the courtyard during the festival.

While addressing the media, Spituk monastery Chokji Lama, venerable Lobzang Lhundup, talking to the media said that the two days festival aims at bringing peace, prosperity and harmony in the society. He also prayed for world peace during the festival.



He added that monks make a good preparation for the festival by practising the mask dance well in advance and prayers start seven days before the festival begins.



The locals believe that after this festival, the harsh winter weather starts getting warmer and pleasant. (ANI)