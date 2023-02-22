"Spoiling youth's future..." Cong leader slams Telangana BJP chief Sanjay Bandi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday condemned Telangana BJP chief Sanjay Bandi's call to the youth to "set aside studies" and dedicate time for the party's victory in the Assembly polls and said that the latter is "spoiling the future" of the students.



"If the students join the BJP, what will they do (in future)? Sanjay Bandi should talk about development and jobs for youths rather than giving a call for campaigning for the BJP. He is playing with the life of the students," he said.

Earlier, the BJP leader addressed a public meeting here on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti and asked the youth to dedicate their eight months to BJP.

"Set aside your studies, set aside your jobs and set aside your businesses. Give us your time for eight months for the victory of the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state," Sanjay Bandi had said. (ANI)

