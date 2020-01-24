Spoke truth, I stand by my statement: Kapil Mishra on EC notice over 'India vs Pak' post

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): After Delhi Election Commission">Election Commission's returning officer issued a notice to Kapil Mishra over his tweet calling Delhi Assembly election as India vs Pakistan clash, the BJP candidate from Model Town said that he finds nothing wrong in his statement and stands by it.

"I received a notice from Election Commission">Election Commission last night. I will give my reply today. I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," Mishra told ANI here.

"Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh. People are not being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means that this is a political movement," he added.

Earlier, the Election Commission">Election Commission of India sought a report from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer on Mishra's tweet.

Mishra had on January 23 tweeted ":...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi."

According to sources, the Election Commission">Election Commission is mulling over taking strong action against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra.

On January 22, Aam Aadmi Party had written to the Election Commission">Election Commission alleging "wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town constituency" and demanded cancellation of his candidature. (ANI)

