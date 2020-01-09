Sporadic attacks on teachers, university officials since Oct 29 last year: JNUTF

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Days after the violence at the campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Federation (JNUTF">JNUTF) on Thursday alleged there have been sporadic attacks on teachers and their families and university officials at their workplace on a regular basis since October 29 last year.

Giving a chronology of events since October 28 last year, the JNUTF">JNUTF in a statement said, "Since October 29, 2019, there have been sporadic attacks on teachers and their families and university officials at their workplace on a regular basis."

JNUTF">JNUTF in its statement alleged that the repeated appeal by the university officials to the local police and individual complaints in the police station by the teachers have not been taken seriously.

"The police has not intervened and acted timely to prevent recurrence of such violent incidents on the campus. All this has created an environment of fear in the campus," it said.

Appealing to every stakeholder to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies, the JNUTF">JNUTF said, "The perpetrators of violence must be booked. JNUTF">JNUTF also appeals the JNU community to leave the past behind and restore the academic environment of JNU for which the University is widely acknowledged."

Stressing that differences should be resolved through debate and discussion, the JNUTF">JNUTF said, "Let us understand the right to protest does not include the right to prevent."

In its statement, the JNUTF">JNUTF alleged that wardens have been gheraoed several times since October last year.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

