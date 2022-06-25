Sporting culture under PM Modi's leadership is being developed at fast pace, says Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sporting culture is developing in the country at a fast pace.

While attending the national conference of Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of States and Union Territories, Patel said, "After independence, the country did not take developing sports seriously and hence, we could not do good things in that field. But after PM Narendra Modi came into power, he turned the situation 180 degrees and now we see where we are."

He added that sports are the best medium that shows India's unity in diversity.

PM Modi started Khel Mahakumbh in 2010 after which the state started developing and training youth further.

We have also recently launched the Gujarat Sports policy which will pave the way for the next phase of development in the area.

The sports ecosystem has been developed.

This is the first time that such national-level discussions are being held and this will now have a roadmap for future developments in the field of sports. (ANI)