Sports Minister Rijiju, Defence Secretary Mitra attend yoga events

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday attended a yoga event at Najafgarh here organised to celebrate the International Yoga Day.

"We Indians have been doing Yoga since ancient times but after 2014 and the UN's recognition, the event has become a bigger one. Yoga has connected the whole world today," Rijiju told reporters.

He said: "We go to different states during the Yoga Day celebration but this time we are not able to go outside Delhi because Parliament is in session."

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra also attended and performed yoga at an event organised in the national capital. (ANI)

