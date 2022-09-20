Sports Ministry extends last date for submission of application for National Sports Awards to Sept 27

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday extended the last date for receipt of applications for the National Sports Awards 2022 to September 27.

The Ministry invited applications for National Sports Awards viz. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards, Arjuna Award, Droncharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar (RKPP) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad(MAKA) Trophy for the year 2022 on August 27.

The notifications were uploaded on the Ministry's website www.yas.nic.in.



Earlier the last date for receipt of applications was September 20.

The applications from the eligible sportspersons / coaches / entities / universities are invited for the award.

They are required to self-apply online at the dedicated Portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in.

Indian Olympics Association / Sports Authority of India / recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards / State and UTs Governments etc. are also intimated accordingly, said teh Ministry release on Monday.

Nominations received after September 27, 2022 will not be considered, added the Sports Ministry. (ANI)

