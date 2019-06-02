Sports University in Patiala to be operational from September 1

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): The new Sports University in Patiala will become operational from September 1 as the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh gave clearance for the same on Saturday.

Chief Minister Singh also directed the Department of Higher Education to finalise the admission regulations for the first batch.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Steering Committee for the establishment of the university, the Chief Minister approved "Punjab Sports University" as the name of the proposed institution, for which a draft memorandum will be presented in the next Cabinet meeting for consideration and approval.

An ordinance will be brought out to ensure timely commencement of the academic session, according to an official spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala to initiate the process of acquisition of 97 acres of land adjacent to the Rajiv Gandhi National Law University in Sidhowal village, for the construction of the university building.

While 97 per cent of the land is being provided free of cost by the village panchayat, the remaining portion of land will be acquired. (ANI)

