Spraying of disinfectant on people physically, psychologically harmful: MoHFW

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued advisory against spraying of disinfectant on individuals and groups for COVID-19 management, saying it was physically and psychologically harmful.

The advisory states, "Spraying of disinfectant on individuals or groups is not recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful."

"Even if a person is potentially exposed with the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered your body. Also, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner," the advisory states.

It further said, "Spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effect such as nausea and vomiting. Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes to the nose, throat, respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm."

Additionally, use of such measures may in fact lead to a false sense of disinfection and safety and actually hamper public observance to hand washing and social distancing, the advisory added. (ANI)

