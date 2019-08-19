Sprinter Rameshwar Gurjar fell short of achieving target, clocks 13 seconds in trial for 100 meters run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Rameshwar Gurjar, a sprinter who completed a 100 meters sprint in 11 seconds, clocked 13 seconds during a trial run here on Monday.

Rameshwar, a native of Shivpuri district, was seen in a recent viral video sprinting barefoot 100 metres in 11 seconds.

After the trial, the 24-year-old said that he had pain in the back and wearing shoes also had an impact on his performance.

"I will give trial once again. I had pain in the back as well. I will stay here for one month. It does impact me when I wear shoes. I like to run barefoot," Rameshwar told media.

Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Jitu Patwari said, "I got to know about Rameshwar earlier through media. Today he was not able to achieve the target of 11 seconds. He will practice here and train for a month."

"He needs a good diet to develop more muscle weight. It was a trial today. We have to make him stronger," he added.

Shipra, who will be coaching Rameshwar at Tatya Tope Nagar Sports Complex, said that Rameshwar should have belief in himself and needs to take a good diet.

"Rameshwar should believe that he can do better. He is trying his best. He used to run without shoes. That is why today he failed in the attempt. His timing was 13 second," Shipra said.

"He needs further training. It is also to be noted that he can do well in other types of run. He has to take a good diet as it is necessary for a 100-meter runner to develop good muscle mass," she added.

Rameshwar had earlier said: "I have been preparing for the past four to five years. The government has assured me of good training facilities."

"Our teacher always supported and motivated me to run. I wish to run for the country and bring a medal. If I get good support from the government, I can break the record of Usain Bolt," he had said. (ANI)

