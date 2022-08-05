Spurious liquor claims three lives in Bihar

Saran (Bihar) [India], August 5 (ANI): At least three people died and several others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra district.

People who are critically ill after allegedly consuming liquor have also lost their eyesight. The incident was reported from Bhatha village under the Maker police station area in Saran district on Thursday.

Following the incident, the Saran District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police met the victims at Sadar hospital. The officials also collected information from the villagers and the families over the incident.

"Victims are under medication at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and a team of doctors and paramedical staff have been sent to the village to ascertain the cause of deaths," said Saran DM Rajesh Meena.





Chandan Mahto (35) and Kamal Mahto (70) were declared brought dead, while one other died during treatment at Chhapra Sadar hospital.

The superintendent of the hospital Dr I S Thakur said that the villagers are being tested through a breath analyzer and at least thirty-five have been sent to the PMCH while two patients are admitted in an emergency due to their critical condition. PMCH is on alert after the incident.

Sakaldeep Mahato, Bharosa Mahato, Dhani Mahato, Chandeswar Mahato, Devanand Mahato, Prem Mahato, Supun Mahato, Akhilesh Mahato, and many more have lost their eyesight.

DM Rajesh Meena said that investigation in this matter is underway and raids are being conducted to catch the alcohol smugglers.

Despite a liquor ban in the state since April 2016, several such incidents have been reported in the past. Earlier on August 2, two people died after consuming spurious liquor at Panapur police station. (ANI)

