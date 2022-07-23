Spurned lover arrested for shooting at woman in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday chased and arrested a 24-year-old man who shot at a 21-year-old girl in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar as his love was unrequited.

A sensational case of 'attempt to murder' was solved by the North-West Delhi Police within hours of the incident. According to the police, on Thursday, Mukherjee Nagar police station received a PCR call informing them that a girl was shot at by someone. Later, she was admitted to the Hindu Rao Hospital with two gunshot injuries.

After the initial probe, police identified the accused as a paper factory worker, named Deepak Bhati who is a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A case was registered against him under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 Arms act, in the Mukherjee Nagar police station.



The police conducted an exhaustive search operation in the area to locate the accused. Sensing the presence of police, the accused tried to flee on his bike and was then chased down by the police and was caught in the market area of Vishwas Nagar in Shahadra.

During the interrogation, accused Deepak Bhati disclosed that he was in a one-sided love affair with the victim, but the victim was avoiding him. He was not happy with the same and got angry, due to which he fired at the victim using a country-made pistol, near the Mukherjee Nagar area in Delhi. After that, he fled from the spot on his bike.

Police are trying to recover the weapon of offence. (ANI)

