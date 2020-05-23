Spurt in COVID-19 cases as violations galore lockdown 4.0: Medical Superintendent, SPM Civil Hospital Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Medical Superintendent of Syama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital Dr Ashutosh Kumar Dubey here on Friday said that COVID-19 cases are on the rise due to violation of lockdown.

"Traffic flow has increased amid the lockdown 4 and people are coming out in large numbers. It is a matter of concern as our cases are increasing due to violation of lockdown," said Dubey.

"The other reason for the higher spread of the disease is that migrant workers are moving to their villages and not going to the quarantine centres. People need to follow basic hygiene etiquettes to fight coronavirus as the virus is not going to exit the system any time in the near future," he added.

He further said that medical services are running unhindered for both COVID and non-COVID patients in Uttar Pradesh.

With 232 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, the state tally has reached 5,735. The positivity rate in the state stands at 2.68 per cent. (ANI)

