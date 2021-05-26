Sputnik V agreed to supply vaccine to Delhi; quantity yet to be decided: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday informed that Sputnik V makers have agreed to supply vaccines in Delhi. However, the exact quantity of vaccines supply is yet to be ascertained.

While addressing the reporters, Delhi CM said, "Talks are on with them (Sputnik V makers). Their people had a meeting with our officers yesterday. Talks are underway as to what quantity of vaccines will they provide us."

Delhi Chief Minister along with Aakash healthcare center today inaugurated a drive-in Covid-19 vaccination center at Vegas Mall of Dwarka. He also said a government-run drive-through vaccination centre will be launched at Chhatrasal on Friday.

He said several vaccination centres in the national capital are shut due to a shortage of doses and urged the Centre to procure foreign vaccines. Following this, he said the manufacturers of Sputnik V have agreed to supply the Russian vaccine to Delhi but its quantity is yet to be ascertained.

He also said vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are both suitable for children and the Central government should procure these jabs to vaccinate kids.

While talking to media on lockdown Kejriwal said, "We can't extend lockdown forever. There will be a gradual lifting of lockdown in the national capital and called for ramping up vaccination on a war footing."

Talking about black fungus he said, "There were around 620 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the city. But there is a shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in its treatment. We need 3,500 injections but we are just getting 400 does daily."

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain addressed a press conference on cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the national capital and said, "On May 23, over 200 cases were reported in one day. Around 600 cases reported in Delhi so far, including people from Delhi as well as outside. Less than 100 cases on 24th and 25th." (ANI)