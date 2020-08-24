Squally weather in Odisha, DCs alerted, fishermen advised not to venture into sea

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): In view of possible enhanced rainfall due to low pressure area over North-Bay of Bengal and neighborhood, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has written to all the district collectors to monitor the situation and remain prepared and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from August 25 to 27.

"As per the special bulletin-2 issued by IMD on Monday, under influence of yesterday's cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height. It is likely to become more marked during next 2 days," read a message from Odisha SRC.

Weather forecast and warning: Squally weather, wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely over north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coast during 25 to 27 August 2020, the statement read.

Weather warnings were issued for fishermen of Odisha coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast during 25 to 27 August 2020. Whoever is in deep sea area is advised to return to the coast by Monday night.

In advisory to district collectors, the statement read, "Situation may be closely monitored. Districts under red, orange and yellow warning to remain prepared to meet any water logging/localised flood like situation including urban areas. Alert BDOs, tehsildars, EES of DOWR, RD and works on maintaining road communication.

"Continuous vigil of low lying areas, dewatering wherever required including urban areas may be taken up ensure functioning of control room round the clock. Rainfall may be reported immediately to this office. Situation report may be furnished. Advice for fishermen to be strictly implemented," it said. (ANI)

