Squally weather to prevail over coasts of Karnataka, Kerala

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Squally weather with wind speed (40-50 km/ph) likely to prevail along and off the coasts of Karnataka and Kerala, and over Lakshadweep area, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

"Squally wind speed 40-50 kmph very likely to prevail over SW Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area & off Kerala & Karnataka coast, south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin-Maldives areas," the weather department said in its bulletin.

Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that the isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep are likely to receive thunderstorm accompanied by lightning till tomorrow.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these nearby areas. (ANI)

