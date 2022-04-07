SRFTI team visits Tripura to find suitable place for establishing film institute.

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 7 (ANI): A delegation of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) on Wednesday paid an inspection visit to Nazrul Kalashetra Agartala for setting up a campus here in the state.



The team headed by SRFTI Director Amaresh Chakrabarti accompanied by Tripura's Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chakraborty inspected the entire structure to find out a suitable place for establishing a film institute.





"Some short courses on film studies will be introduced in the institute," a delegation member said.

The minister of Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Sushanta Chowdhury welcomed and escorted them during their visit.



The courses in various disciplines of performing arts imparted by 'National School of Drama' and 'Lalit Kala Akademi' are already being taught at Nazrul Kalakshetra. (ANI)

