Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple reopens in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple in Mangaluru reopened for visitors after the state government allowed the reopening of temples from June 1 with Standard Operating Procedure that needs to be followed.

Devotees at the temple followed health guidelines issued by the government. The management was seen checking the visitor's body temperature before letting them enter the premises.

The management drew boxes on the floor for maintaining social distancing norms and people were seen standing in queue for darshan.

Kota Srinivas Poojari, State Minister for Muzrai department had earlier said that poojas conducted at temples across the state would soon go online for devotees as temples cannot be opened till lockdown ends. (ANI)

