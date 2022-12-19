Sri Lanka-India illegal drugs, arms trade case: NIA arrests nine Sri Lankans in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested nine Sri Lankans in a case linked to illegal drugs and arms trade between Sri Lanka and India, the agency said on Monday.

The accused were arrested from Trichy Special camp in Tamil Nadu.



Those arrested have been identified as C. Gunashekharan, Pushparajah, Mohammad Asmin, Alahapperumaga Sunil Ghamini Fonseaa, Stanly Kennady Fernando, Ladiya Chandrasena, Dhanukka Roshan, Vella Suranka and Thilipan.

The case pertains to activities of a Sri Lankan drug mafia controlled by C Gunashekharan alias Guna and Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna, in association with Haji Salim, drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan, which has been operating in India and Sri Lanka in illegal drugs and arms for the revival of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in India and Sri Lanka.

This case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on July 8 this year. (ANI)

