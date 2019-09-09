Sri Lankan national held for entering India illegally

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Rameswaram Police on Monday arrested a Sri Lankan national for entering India illegally.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Arunraj, a resident of Vavuniya city of Sri Lanka, entered India via the sea route, the police said.

They said he was being questioned.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

