Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Rameswaram Police on Monday arrested a Sri Lankan national for entering India illegally.
The man, identified as 24-year-old Arunraj, a resident of Vavuniya city of Sri Lanka, entered India via the sea route, the police said.
They said he was being questioned.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Sri Lankan national held for entering India illegally
ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:59 IST
