Sri Lankan PM calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here during the Delhi leg of his five-day visit to India.

The visiting dignitary had earlier held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two sides focused on expanding cooperation over terrorism as well as promoting joint economic projects in the Island nation.

In a press statement subsequent to the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the Sri Lankan government to ensure equality, justice, peace, and respect for the minority Tamils in the Island nation.

Rajapaksa will leave for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday where he will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Sarnath Buddhist Temple. Security has been beefed up in Varanasi ahead of his visit. (ANI)

