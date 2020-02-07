Sri Lankan PM meets Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa met his former Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma in New Delhi on Friday.

The Sri Lankan leader is paying a five-day visit to India. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind during his stay in New Delhi on Saturday.

Other engagements of the day include his visit to the Rajghat -- where he will lay a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi -- and a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Rajapaksa will leave for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday where he will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Sarnath Buddhist Temple. Security has been beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Rajapaksa's visit.

On the morning of February 10, Rajapaksa will emplane for Bodh Gaya in Bihar -- where he will visit Mahabodhi Temple and Bodh Gaya Centre -- and later in the day to Tirupati, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

