Sri Lankan PM offers prayers at Sarnath Buddhist Temple in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Sunday offered prayers at Sarnath Buddhist Temple here during his visit to Varanasi.

Rajapaksa had arrived in Varanasi earlier today. Security had been beefed up in the city ahead of his visit.

Yesterday, the visiting dignitary had held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two sides focused on expanding cooperation over terrorism as well as promoting joint economic projects in the Island nation.

On the morning of February 10, Rajapaksa will emplane for Bodh Gaya in Bihar -- where he will visit Mahabodhi Temple and Bodh Gaya Centre -- and later in the day to Tirupati, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. (ANI)

