Sri Satya Sai Central Trust donates 4,000 PPE kits

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Sri Satya Sai Central Trust has donated 4,000 PPE kits to District Collector Gandham Chandrudu at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that those kits will be used for the safety of the doctors. The collector further said that stern action will be taken against those who attack doctors and medical staff.

While thanking the Trust for its philanthropic gesture, the Collector said that there are 28,845 PPE kits, 8,045 N95 masks, 121,538 surgical masks, and 2,42,910 gloves are available.

Trust senior manager Sai Dinakar said that the managing trustee RJ Ratnakar and others arranged for the PPE kits.(ANI)

