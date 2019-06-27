Sri Sri Ravi Shankar getting honorary doctorate by the Ural Federal University on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar getting honorary doctorate by the Ural Federal University on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar gets honorary doctorate degree from Russian varsity

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:22 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by Russia-based Ural Federal University for his contribution to the development of inter-cultural friendship between India and Russian Federation.
In his acceptance speech, Shankar said: "It is education that is needed in every corner of this world for a happy peaceful society. Whether it is technology, arts or sciences or humanities, it is the universities that give us a universal vision, a vision of what life is, how one should conduct one's life. We have the technology to connect lives, but we need an education that also connects the hearts, where human values are given importance to."
He also encouraged students to incorporate yoga, deep breathing techniques and meditation in their daily routines to lead stress-free lives.
According to an official statement, Victor Koksharov, Rector of the Ural Federal University, appreciated Shankar for voluntarily running an organisation like 'The Art of Living' which could run 618 schools catering to 80,000 children in providing free education.
Shankar also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ural Federal University and Sri Sri University in Odisha, India's first alcohol, drugs, and smoke-free campus. (ANI)

