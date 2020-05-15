Srikakulam Special Branch DSP commits suicide in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Krishna Verma posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Special Branch in Srikakulam division was found dead in a suspicious condition at his residence in Visakhapatnam on Friday, said police.

Cause of death will be known after investigation as probe is underway, Visakhapatnam Police informed.

Police said, Krishna's wife and his son went out to do some work today in the morning hours and when they returned they noticed Krishna was lying on the floor unresponsive, they observed that he was dead.

"They immediately informed the police and we rushed to the spot. His family said that Krishna was suffering with a chronic disease and it would be the reason for his death. However a case will be registered about the concerned matter and the body will be shifted to government hospital for autopsy," said police. (ANI)

