Srikakulam: TDP and YSRCP supporters clash, 7 left injured

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): As many as seven persons were injured when supporters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clashed with each other here on Monday during a meeting for the social audit of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS).

The incident took place at LN Peta village when the DWMA project director was holding a meeting for the social audit of NREGS.

Police said that during the meeting, the supporters of both the parties clashed with each other after a heated verbal brawl. They threw chairs on each other injuring seven people in the process.

Three YSRCP supporters and four of TDP are admitted at RIMS, Srikakulam. Police said that a case would be registered and investigation would be carried out. (ANI)

