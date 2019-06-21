Srikakulam: Ten injured in road accident

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Ten people were injured after the van they were travelling in lost control and fell in a canal near Ravichandran village, Lakshminarasupeta Mandal here on Thursday.

The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital, while police have filed a case and have started an investigation.

The passengers were returning from a wedding party in Subalai village of Hiramandalam and were headed to Revella village in Narsipatnam Mandal of Vishakhapatnam district. (ANI)

