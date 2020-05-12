Srikalahasteeswara temple authorities making arrangements for devotees amid lockdown

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): After the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown measures, arrangements are being made for devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at Srikalahasteeswara temple in Srikalahasti town of Chittoor district.



Temple Executive Officer in a press statement said that all the devotees visiting the shrine would be asked to wear masks and "thermal screening with guns would also be conducted."



The temple official also clarified that sanitizer liquid stands would also be placed in the temple premises and added that "each devotee will be sent inside the shrine through a disinfectant tunnel."



He further stated that the people would have to abide by the social distancing norm and must maintain a distance of at least a meter while in queues. "Arrangements for such precautionary measures are being made." (ANI)

