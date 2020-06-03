Srikalahasti temple in Andhra prepares for 'safe darshan'

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Srikalahasti officials are preparing for 'safe darshan' in the temple after the Central government has given permission to open temples for devotees from June 8.

The temple officials are making arrangements presuming that the state govt too will give permission for devotees to visit the temple.

Temple authorities have arranged two 'Moist Fog Decontamination Chambers' at two different entrance points. Before entering the temple, devotees will undergo thermal screening followed by sanitization of hands. Then they will be sent into the decontamination chamber.

Once the devotees undergo this process, they will be allowed into queue where they will be maintaining social distancing.

Srikalahasti temple authorities are finishing all arrangements for 'safe darshan'. (ANI)

