Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Six CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at the Karan Nagar police station in Srinagar on Saturday evening.
The incident took place at 1850 hours today, according to information, which said that a joint patrol party of CRPF and police came under the attack.
The injured personnel of the 144 battalion of CRPF have been shifted to hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Srinagar : 6 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack
ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:23 IST
