Srinagar: 60,000 LPG cylinders distributed among consumers in last two weeks says administration

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): District administration on Saturday said that over 60,000 LPG refills have been distributed among consumers in the district in the last two weeks in Srinagar.

"In last two weeks over 60 thousand LPG refills have been distributed among consumers in Srinagar. The distribution was stepped up after DC Srinagar instructed the concerned department and agencies to home-deliver LPG to consumers across the district," the administration said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir administration had denied reports claiming a shortage of medicines or healthcare crisis in the Valley.

Calling the reports claiming lack of healthcare service in Valley "baseless", the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir asserted that health services are functioning normally in the region and urged people to not to believe in "rumours and fake news".

In a series of tweets, the administration had said, "Srinagar: Health Services functioning normally. Don't believe in rumours and fake news. Nearly 5000 major surgeries have been performed in hospitals in Srinagar from August 5 till date." (ANI)