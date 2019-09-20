Srinagar administration embarks on ambitious project to transform govt schools on modern lines

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Srinagar administration on Thursday said that it has embarked on an ambitious project to transform government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning equipped with the most modern facilities.



This was informed in a meeting convened here under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.



The process starts with developing 25 pilot schools on modern lines refurbishing entire school buildings equipping them with modern infrastructure and revamping their academic structure aimed at improving their learning outcomes.



The pilot schools were selected out of the total 52 government schools identified from across the district based on various parameters including that of land and building available with them and their student roll and staff strength.



In the meeting, it was informed that required funds for their modernisation have been released to all 25 selected schools for taking up requisite works which it was informed are already underway at most of them. The total amount released to these schools so for is Rs 3 crore.



Choudhary while speaking on the occasion said a comprehensive modernisation plan based on real models as existing in public schools outside the state has been chalked out to ensure successful execution of this ambitious project.

"These pilot schools will be autonomous in their functioning and will have complete decision-making powers aimed at facilitating achievement of goals of excellence. The larger aim of the project is to rebuild the public education system starting with these pilot schools and then replicating the model across the district," he said. (ANI)

