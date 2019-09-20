Representative Image
Representative Image

Srinagar administration embarks on ambitious project to transform govt schools on modern lines

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 05:47 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Srinagar administration on Thursday said that it has embarked on an ambitious project to transform government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning equipped with the most modern facilities.

This was informed in a meeting convened here under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

The process starts with developing 25 pilot schools on modern lines refurbishing entire school buildings equipping them with modern infrastructure and revamping their academic structure aimed at improving their learning outcomes.

The pilot schools were selected out of the total 52 government schools identified from across the district based on various parameters including that of land and building available with them and their student roll and staff strength.

In the meeting, it was informed that required funds for their modernisation have been released to all 25 selected schools for taking up requisite works which it was informed are already underway at most of them. The total amount released to these schools so for is Rs 3 crore.

Choudhary while speaking on the occasion said a comprehensive modernisation plan based on real models as existing in public schools outside the state has been chalked out to ensure successful execution of this ambitious project.
"These pilot schools will be autonomous in their functioning and will have complete decision-making powers aimed at facilitating achievement of goals of excellence. The larger aim of the project is to rebuild the public education system starting with these pilot schools and then replicating the model across the district," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 05:44 IST

SAC decides to reschedule J-K Investment Summit to 2020

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Thursday decided that Jammu and Kashmir Investor Summit should be rescheduled to 2020 in consultation with the Center in order to give the Industries and Commerce Department reasonable time for making necess

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 05:11 IST

Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): On October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence, Mahatma Gandhi will be 'brought to life' through a three-dimensional hologram at the fourth Ahimsa lecture in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 05:10 IST

J-K: DC Shopian asks authorities to ensure apple growers reap...

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian on Thursday directed concerned authorities to gear up their administrative machinery to ensure that apple growers reap the benefits of the market intervention scheme (MIS).

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 04:32 IST

Sitharaman reviews performance of banks with top management

Goa (Panaji) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the performance of the banks in a meeting with the top management of public sector bank.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 04:10 IST

IMA scam: CBI examines former K'taka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday examined former Karanataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with IMA scam in which 40,000 investors were allegedly duped by the company founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 04:06 IST

Haryana polls: Congress asks ticket aspirants to declare on...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress party has asked its cadres and contestants to declare in an application form that they do not take intoxicating substances and wear Khadi clothes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:37 IST

Congress to unite opposition parties to take on Modi govt over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Congress party is planning to unite like-minded opposition parties in the coming days to take on Modi government over the current economic slowdown in the country, according to sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:26 IST

'Centrally sponsored schemes should be given full coverage in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Joint Secretary of Ministry of MSME, B Srinivas, on Thursday, said that full coverage of various centrally sponsored schemes should be given to Jammu and Kashmir to boost entrepreneurial culture in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 02:20 IST

Punjab CM, entire state cabinet to visit Kartarpur Corridor on...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, along with MLAs, entire state cabinet and central government's representative will visit the Kartarpur Corridor on the day of its opening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 02:07 IST

Varanasi: DM, 2 NDRF personnel sustain injuries as wall...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and a District Magistrate sustained minor injuries after a wall of the house collapsed when they were distributing relief material in flood-affected areas in Varanasi's Rajghat on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:34 IST

J-K ADGP Armed visits Anantnag to asses law and order situation

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) Sept 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police Armed SJM Gillani on Thursday visited Anantnag to asses law and order situation of the area and security of the unit premises.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:47 IST

Gadkari defends MV Act, says stringent rules needed as people...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Emphasising citizens to adhere to the amended new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari defended the law saying that stringent rules were "much needed" as the people were not following the traffic rules seriously.

Read More
iocl