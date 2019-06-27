Srinagar: Amit Shah arrives at residence of slain Anantnag SHO

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the residence of Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag, who lost his life in a terror attack on June 12, to meet his family members on Thursday.

The 40-year-old SHO was injured while carrying out a stand-off counter-attack on the terrorists at KP road in Anantnag at about 4:50 pm on June 12.

He was rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to AIIMS in Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Five other personnel too died in the Anantnag attack. Five CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and three others were injured in the attack.

A picture of Srinagar SSP Dr M Haseeb Mughal carrying Khan's son in his lap during his wreath-laying ceremony had gone viral on social media platforms.

Amit Shah is on a two-day official visit to the state first time after assuming the office.

On Wednesday, he conducted a review meeting of the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra and directed all security agencies to take all preventive steps to ensure a violence-free Yatra. (ANI)

