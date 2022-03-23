Srinagar: Asia's largest tulip garden welcomes thousands of visitors on first day

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): With the opening of Asia's largest tulip garden 'Siraj Bagh' in Kashmir, the valley attracted thousands of tourists here on Wednesday.

Long-awaited for opening, the Tulip garden was inaugurated by The Floriculture Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing thousands of visitors to get the first insight into the beautiful garden.

Tourists were seen dancing, enjoying and clicking selfies while walking in the garden amid the beautiful flowers of tulips.

Khadija, a visitor said, "I have heard this place is known as the Heaven on Earth, today I have witnessed it as well. Kashmir is mesmerizingly beautiful, and this garden is a cherry on top."

With the announcement of the opening of the garden a number of tourists who were halfway reaching the airport to leave Kashmir today, returned to the valley, not to miss spending time amid the variety of tulips in the beautiful garden and advised other tourists to visit the valley once which is no lesser beautiful than Switzerland.

"It was our last day today in Kashmir, and this announcement has made this trip memorable. We are lucky that the garden reopened today and we got the chance to visit here. India has its personal Switzerland, everyone must visit the valley once," added Khadija.

Situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range with an overview of Dal Lake, the garden is a scenic beauty with a variety of flowers apart from tulips including hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus.

Another tourist from Mumbai, Dr Jaffer Syeed, said, "I am the luckiest man today, I stayed 5 days in Dal lake, and 2 days In Pehelgham, today was my last day of the trip, and it could not have ended better than this. I have purchased Kashmiri coats for me and my family."

The garden is visited by lakhs of visitors every year resulting in tourists from different states of the country, waiting for its opening. Tourists from other parts of the country are always given first preference to visit this garden aimed to enjoy the unique beauty.

Shakeela, another visitor said, "I am elated, this is my first visit to Kashmir, and I am speechless seeing the beauty of this valley".

This place is as beautiful as art; scenic, mesmerizing and heavenly. The artist in me wants to visit here again and again," said an artist Syed Javed Iqbal, who came to visit Kashmir.

With a group of friends from Rajasthan, tourist Vandana said that Rajasthan is the hottest place and Kashmir is the coldest here, it is a very enthralling experience for us. We were not sure if we will get to attend this festival, but we are lucky we have got it."

Ahead of the reopening of the beautiful garden, the Floriculture Department responsible for the maintenance and management of the garden involved the entire workforce and worked tirelessly to make the garden ready with new designs different varieties of tulips. This garden has given a boost to Kashmir tourism as well as opened new ways for employment.

During this almost one-month-long show, around fifteen lakh bulbs will be showcased to attract more local and outside visitors.

"Last year we had the highest number of tourists, this year we are aiming for even a higher number. Snow-capped mountains, beautiful flowers and clean lakes, this is Kashmir. I would encourage people to visit the valley and see this beauty," said the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

"This garden is not only pleasing to eyes but an income-generating sector. Floriculture Department has employed a number of people here through this garden," added Dr Mehta.

Keeping the safety and precautions for COVID-19, the government has also set up a medical facility centre along with Covid testing facilities, to ensure the safety of visitors and host a safe show.

Chief Medical Officer of Srinagar, Dr Jameel said, "The expected visitors are double this year, so we have appointed teams of doctors at various tourist spots and at the entrance to the inauguration ceremony for the covid test. Many tourists coming here are voluntarily asking for COVID test."



"We have also made sure that Covid appropriate behaviour is adopted by all the visitors and the guidelines are followed properly. Our teams of doctors are distributing free masks and sanitisers to the visitors. The testing teams will be present here till the end of the festivals ensuring the rules and regulations and safety of the tourists," said Dr Jameel. (ANI)