Srinagar: BJP stages march from Regal Chowk to Ghanta Ghar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): As a part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a march from Regal Chowk to Ghanta Ghar and unfurled the national flag on Thursday.

"Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary Sh. Ashok Koul hoisted flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Kashmir," the state wing BJP tweeted.

Keeping with tradition the unfurling of the Tricolour, a BJP worker told ANI, "Our party always unfurls the national flag at different places in the state every year. We take pride in our flag and congratulate the people of Kashmir for the occasion."



"We want Kashmir to reach greater heights. After the abrogation of Article 370, the tourism of Kashmir has observed a spike and anti-national elements have also decreased," said the BJP worker.

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir achieved a great boost during recent years and registered a record tourist footfall of 1.62 crore for the first time in the history of 75 years of independent India.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also took out the 'Tiranga Rally' from TRC Chowk to Lal Chowk and unfurled the national flag at the infamous Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Today at Delhi's Kartavya Path, the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir with its theme 'Naya Jammu & Kashmir' showcased the pilgrim and recreational tourism potential of the union territory on Kartavya Path.

The tableau's tractor portion showcased sculptures of a Leopard, Kashmiri Stags and Kalij pheasant in the wild setting. (ANI)

