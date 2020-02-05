Srinagar Check-post attack: Two terrorists killed, one apprehended

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed and one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan lost his life after terrorists attacked a check-post in Parim Pora, Srinagar on Wednesday.

Unknown terrorists fired upon troops of 73 Bn CRPF. CRPF retaliated and neutralized two terrorists and apprehended one terrorist in injured condition and recovered arms and ammunition. Constable Ramesh Ranjan, 30, received a bullet injury on the head and lost his life. Identification of terrorists is being done.

Earlier today, the firing was heard in Lawaypora area of Srinagar.

A few days ago, four people, including two security personnel, sustained splinter injuries in a grenade attack that took place in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area. The incident happened on Sunday.

The grenade was lobbed upon the deployed troops of C/171 battalion CRPF in the area in a broad daylight. (ANI)

