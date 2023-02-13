Srinagar: DC takes appraisal on action plans for preparation of G20 Summit events

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): To oversee the preparations related to G20 Summit meetings and events to be held in Srinagar, a meeting of Sectoral and District officers was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex here in respect of directions issued for preparation of the G-20 Summit events.

The district administration in an official statement said, "At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner discussed the action taken by all concerned Departments in threadbare" and also highlighted the importance of hosting a G20 Summit meetings.

"The DC took a department-wise review regarding the action taken by them to enhance the facade of roads through the development of footpaths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, installation of roadside VMDs, installation of hoardings besides removal of wooden poles, rusted plant guards, hanging cable wires and unnecessary road dividers and debris, painting of Government buildings and commercial building walls along the roads to increase the aesthetic value of those structures," the statement added.

The statement further informed that the DC also assessed the status in respect of the pruning of trees, plantation of ornamental green plants on medians, and removal of withered trees.



"The DC was apprised about the measures being taken for the beautification of various roads and junctions including IG road, Jhelum riverfront, upgradation of Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk, improvement of Gupkar junction and other important places. The DC also directed the Officers to accelerate the pace of works and ensure that all the developmental/beautification works are completed in set timelines," the statement said.

According to the statement, while discussing the beautification plan of Dachigam National Park, the DC asked the concerned to speed up the works on the main entrance of the Park so that it is given a majestic view to attracting more visitors. He also directed the face-lifting of the Fisheries department's infrastructure including Fish ponds at the Park. The PHE Department was asked to shift unused water pipes from the premises of Dachigam Park at the earliest.

"The DC was informed that as many as 17 development projects are being executed by the R&B Department in various parts of the City, in addition to works taken up by Smart City for overall development and beautification of the Srinagar District," the statement said.

The DC also asked the concerned to expedite the process of installation of traffic lights and welcome hoardings/signages at designated places.

As per the statement, earlier, DC was informed that in view of the G20 Summit events, the roads which are to be developed and upgraded by concerned agencies include Road from Srinagar Airport to SKICC, Residency Road, Boulevard Road, roads leading to Hotel Lalit, Hotel Taj and Nehru Guest House, roads leading to Mughal gardens, Parimahal, Cheshmashahi, Botanical Garden, Srinagar towards Zeastha Temple, Shankar Acharya, Dalgate to Hazratbal, besides beautification of spaces under flyovers.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, SP Traffic, S.E Irrigation & Flood Control, SDM East, Executive Engineer, PHE, DFO Dachigam, Tehsildar Channapra and officers of Floriculture, Hospitality & Protocol, Legal Metrology and other allied Departments. (ANI)

