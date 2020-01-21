Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday said that Srinagar has joined the list of 'Open Defecation Free' cities.
"Srinagar receives its Swachhata Certificate from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Central Government and joins the list of cities that are now "OPEN DEFECATION FREE". Another achievement after Srinagar gets 45th Rank in Cleanest Cities in the country!" Mattu tweeted from his official handle.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issues this certificate to cities in the country. (ANI)
Srinagar declared Open Defecation Free
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:43 IST
