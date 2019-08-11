Visual of the meeting held in Srinagar to review arrangements for Eid.
Srinagar DM holds meeting with Imaams, promises all facilities for Eid celebration

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:38 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Sunday met 'Imaams' for prayer arrangements on the eve of Eid and said he is conscious of the fact that it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Muslim festivity.
Choudhary, who visited venues where prayers will be offered tomorrow, said he is trying to reduce inconvenience and ease facilities.
"I am conscious of the fact it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Eid. We are trying to reduce inconveniencies and ease facilities. Just had an elaborate meeting with Imaams for prayer arrangements. Visited venues," he tweeted on his official Twitter handle.
Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Khan said the administration is doing everything it can to ensure normalcy is restored in the Valley during Eid and the citizens can celebrate the festival without hassles.
"We have provided salaries to almost all the government servants before the festival. The remaining issues too are being addressed. Almost 2.5 lakh sheep for sacrifices are being made available in the districts across Kashmir, and people are coming out to shop in large numbers," Khan told ANI here.
He added that the situation in the Valley is returning to normal after the curfew and necessary activities like cleaning of garbage and bringing the hospitals back to their previous working capacity are being carried out.
Traditionally, the festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage. The starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. It begins on the 10th day of one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar.
The Parliament recently withdrew special status to the state and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

